TikTok star and comic content creator, Felicia Osei, has opened up on her humble beginning in life and career

In a yet-to-be aired interview on Adom TV, the content creator shed tears while talking about how people attempted to discourage her

She noted that she wouldn't have surfaced in the limelight if she had heeded the counsel of her detractors

TikTok star and comic content creator Felicia Osei shed tears while talking about her humble start in life and how people attempted to discourage her in the early days of her career.

According to the social media content maker, she faced challenges on her ascension to fame because of her humble beginning.

In an interview on M'ahyasee, yet-to-be aired on Adom TV, Felicia Osei revealed that there were attempts to discourage her from pursuing what has now shot her into the limelight.

Photos of Felicia Osei. Credit: afiaamankwaahtamakloe

Source: Instagram

She mentioned that she wouldn't be a known personality if she had heeded the counsel of the people.

In the same interview, Osei disclosed that she attended Adventist Girls Senior High, Ntonso, where she studied General Arts.

In furtherance of her education, she pursued a nursing programme but later discovered that she had little interest in the field.

Felicia Osei is one of Ghana's youngest TikTok stars who have built careers via the video hosting app.

Watch the interview below:

Source: YEN.com.gh