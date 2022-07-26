Ghanaian actress, Christabel Ekeh, has shown off her baby in a new video, days after bringing him into the world

The new mother wore a simple outfit as she walked towards the camera to show off her adorable newborn baby

The video has gotten many excited as the congratulate her and wish her well on her journey of being a mother

Ghanaian actress, Christabel Ekeh, has flaunted her new baby boy on her social media, days after delivering it.

Christabel Ekeh. Photo Source: @newchristabelekeh

Source: Instagram

The video has gotten many people gushing over her adorable self and her baby too.

In the video, she wore a top and a short skirt. She wore the initials of her name on a necklace which was around her neck. Her makeup was neutral, and her wig hung over her shoulders.

It is not certain where she was. However, the surroundings looked like her home, reflected in her simple look.

She smiled and walked gracefully in the video as he had her baby wrapped in her arms.

Some Reactions On Social Media

sellygalley said:

Thank you Lord ❤️

princedavidosei commented:

Thank You Jesus congrats Christabel

grate_ful1987 said:

Thank you Jesus . Wow look at how big baby boy is getting. You are Truly Blessed

vivienneachor said:

CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVE. GOD IS GOOD PAA ❤️

dr_nhyira_boahene said:

You look so good sis @newchristabelekeh

veronica_mame_adjowa_quansah_ said:

So adorable ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh