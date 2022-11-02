A lady recently took to social media to share her not-so-good experience with a tailor

In the video, she posted a photo of a red sequin dress she wanted and then a video of what she got instead

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, gathered several reactions from internet users

Social media users have been divided over another case of 'What I ordered versus what I got' after a lady shared a video.

In the now-viral video, the lady shared a photo of a sequin asymmetrical dress with its bust and sleeves designed with a plain fabric.

Photos of what she ordered and what she got. Credit: @krakshq

She proceeded to share a video of the dress she got, and it was quite different from the original.

While the inspiration was designed in red, she opted for the colour green. However, instead of using sequin as seen in the original, she went with a shiny lace fabric.

Also, it was obvious from the video that the fitting of the dress was wrong for her body type.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to the trending video

odun_lami:

"Please when you’re picking style , try to use same material and have same shape before you come and ask us to judge it. The tailor tried abeg….."

dlight_dzigns_ltd:

"The tailor try., Na she no get hour-glass shape."

keshanveektur:

"You sef which kind lace be that."

bolibine:

"This tailor did well in my opinion, with just a little adjustment with needle/thread, staple pin or brooch, this outfit is good...what if it didn't fit at all huh?‍♀️."

bebah.02:

"Why is it so hard for them to say "I can't make this dress!" Or "this material is not fit for the style"? Because the truth is the material is not it at all."

thifa_pee:

"The fabric selection is even off in the first place."

ah_kwyn:

"You and the tailor no well..you that bought rubbish material plus the handler that chose to ignore the fact that we are still mourning "

fair_amaka:

"There is a difference between fashion designer and Tailor…..this particular work is for a fashion designer."

edingor_trainings:

"They tried with what you gave them."

Mixed Reactions as Tailor Proudly Shows Wedding Dress She Recreated

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported how a video currently making the rounds on social media had gotten many people in their feelings as it has to do with a wedding dress replication.

In a Tiktok video reposted by Twitter user, @MoonNightSkies, the tailor first shares a photo of the original design the client wanted.

From clips of the process of recreating the dress and even a video of the bride coming for fitting, it appeared that the client was in for a pleasant surprise.

