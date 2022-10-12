Mixed Reactions as Tailor Proudly Shows Wedding Dress She Recreated
- Social media users have been reacting with mixed feelings to a video of a style replication
- In the video, a tailor shared a photo of a dress a client wanted and went on to show what she made
- Many people who have seen the video have voted down the tailor's attempt, with some nicknaming the dress a 'breastplate'
A video currently making the rounds on social media has gotten many people in their feelings as it has to do with a wedding dress replication.
In a Tiktok video reposted by Twitter user, @MoonNightSkies, the tailor first shares a photo of the original design the client wanted.
From clips of the process of recreating the dress and even a video of the bride coming for fitting, it appeared that the client was in for a pleasant surprise.
However, the end result which saw the recreated wedding dress done in a rather disappointing way and embellished with flowers, left social media users scratching their heads.
Check out the video below:
Social media users react to wedding dress recreation
@maryariannex:
"She had me in the first half. It looked like it was going to be beautiful."
@AyodeleTingz:
"And she just went along with it.. "
@NotMYRep:
"Random flowers attached with *HOT GLUE*Glue that's gonna get alllllll kinds of soft & melty, as she wears it all day!!! (ESPECIALLY if it's arm, and she's dancing *at all* in the reception venue!)."
@ShyJoanie:
"They gave her a breastplate of righteousness."
@almostjes:
"why would she trust an amateur to construct this dress and only see the finished product the day of the wedding is beyond me."
@AdegbolaMo:
"It’s the gladiator shield for me."
@KolawoleFalodun:
"At least she can now head to King's Landing and join the King's guard in service to the crown."
See more reactions below:
Another tweep said she thought it was going to be beautiful.
Someone described it as a Game of Thrones armour.
