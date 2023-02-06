A strong-willed African journalist in the US has motivated internet users since she shared images of her remarkable makeover

Sarafina Napoleon shared pictures showcasing her remarkable makeover on her verified Twitter account

Internet users who remarked on the post praised her outstanding accomplishment in the comment section

A US-based African journalist, Sarafina Napoleon, has inspired netizens after she released pictures of her impressive transformation on social media.

The media personality shared a two-photo collage highlighting her struggling past before she left for the US for further studies.

Sarafina Napoleon attributes her growth to Jesus Christ

Sharing the awe-inspiring images on her verified Twitter account, Napoleon captioned as:

Lady's transformation photos emerge.

Source: Twitter

''HND vs Masters. Miracle no dey tire Jesus,'' she said, leaving netizens inspired with the post.

Scores of people who took to the comment section congratulated her on her achievement. More than 93,000 had seen her photos at the time of this publication.

See the images below:

Netizens congratulate Sarafina Napoleon

@IsahAbdulmajee3 said:

Congratulations.

@EmmyUkay posted:

Yes ooo. Congrats.

@OkeStalyf posted:

Love your growth. Congratulations, dear.

@Shayne said:

See as you fresh.

@AmaraAnna3 commented:

You be like who carry okpa for sell for that bag. Thank God for masters.

@ozkarochulo posted:

God be praised.

