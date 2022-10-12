Former HIV/AIDS ambassador of Ghana, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has beautifully transformed the look of a mentally challenged man

She groomed and provided him with medical care before changing his appearance with new clothes and a footwear

Netizens who saw the impressive pictures of Opoku well-dressed for the camera heaped praises on Dzidzor

The German-based social media personality organised some people to capture and groom Emmanuel Opoku.

According to Dzidzor, Opoku had been wandering in the community her mother resides and on the street in other places for 10 years.

Photos of Joyce Dzidzor Mensah and a transformed mentally challenged man. Credit: Joyce Dzidzor Mensah.

The former HIV/AIDS ambassador disclosed in a video that Opoku completed high school before his predicament.

Giving Opoku a new look

In the Instagram clip spotted by YEN.com.gh, the men seized Opoku, trimmed his hair, and bathed him to transform his look.

Dzidzor shared a subsequent post disclosing that Opoku had been taken to a hospital for medical attention. She shared visuals in which she posed with him looking healthy.

Netizens who saw the pictures of Opoku well-dressed for the camera heaped praises on Dzidzor. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

See how netizens reacted to the video

Amaadubea Ofosu posted:

Very proud of you sis Joyce.

Pātty Afyä Løve said:

God Almighty bless you, dear, you will never lack in life as you’ve put a smile on his face and his family.

Lovia Mensah commented:

God richly bless you.

Nana Adjoa Adjei Boatemaa posted:

Oh nice, thanks Joyce Mensah for the update, wow Emma is looking all handsome.

Isabella Larbi shared:

Very proud of you sis, God richly bless you.

Anita Nyarko posted:

Wow, I'm so happy. God bless you so much.

Rebecca Eddybecks Gbogblor said:

God bless you, Madam Joyce.

Sylvaline Erigbo posted:

Wow, this is awesome. God bless you sister and may you never see shame in life, Amen.

Homeless Man Saved From Street Transformed

Source: YEN.com.gh