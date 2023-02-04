Ahuofe Patri broke the news of her mother's passing on Monday, January 30, 2023, on her social media pages

In light of this, the one-week celebration was held on February 4, 2023, at the Police Depot at Abeka in Accra Ghana

Many Ghanaians have sent in their condolences as others question why there were a number of empty seats at the event

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyemang known in showbiz as Ahuofe Patri marked her late mother's one week celebration on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The ceremony was held at the Police Depot at Abeka in Accra, Ghana.

Kalybos, Roselyn Ngissah, and others mourn with Ahuofe Patri at late mom's 1-week celebration.

Source: Instagram

This comes at the back of Ahuofe Patri taking to her social media pages to announce the passing of her dear mother, Barbara Opoku-Addo, on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Many celebrities and industry players were present to show their support for the talented actress and also to strengthen her during these tough times.

Some of the popular faces that showed up were his showbiz lover Kalybos, Roselyn Ngissah, Jeneral Ntatia, Prince David Osei, and General One.

More names include, Jessica Williams, Awurabena Duchess, just to mention a few.

Below is a carousel post containing photos of some of the popular faces who were there to show their support to Ahuofe Patri.

Below are videos from the one-week celebration of the late Barbara Opoku-Addo.

Ghanaians send in their condolences to Ahuofe Patri as she mourns her late mother

adu_esther_ remarked:

May God gave her the strength because she will need it

dedebills said:

sorry Ahoufe, kafra wati

ruth_anane_afriyie stated:

Eiii this is hard ooo kafra obaaa

talk.withhelen stated:

Cos u don't go to other people's programs, see the place is very empty

iamwesleyboy stated:

Ah, but where are her celebrity friends and social media friends? When it's time for difficulties that is when u will know social media isn't real . my condolence to her tho

maameabamould_ remarked:

Oh Patri, my condolences dear, I pray Papa God strengthens you and the entire family ❤️

sarahoteng303 said:

Glowing regardless ❤️❤️. May God strengthen you babe

naa_okaileyokine commented:

Deepest condolences to Ahuofe Patri and the entire family. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

