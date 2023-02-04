Yvonne Nelson has hinted about not wanting to attend the premiere of her movie 'Kotoka' alone but with a date

She took to her verified Instagram account to make this known to her followers as the premiere date for the much-anticipated movie draws near

The post has excited many fans as they take to the comment section to express their desire to be her date on valentine's day

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Talented Ghanaian filmmaker and actress Yvonne Nelson is set to premiere a new movie titled Kotoka and she has issued a public request which has got many male fans excited.

Yvonne Nelson dazzles in photos. Photo Source: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram post to share the announcement, she hinted at wanting a date to accompany her to the premiere of her first movie for the year 2023.

The movie is billed to premiere on February 14, 2023, at the Silverbird Cinemas, and since that day is a celebration of love, Yvonne Nelson noted she would want someone to call her valentine.

Dressed in all black, the talented actress was spotted flaunting her smooth melanin skin in a pair of black shorts. She rocked the shorts with a branded 'Kotoka' shirt.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

To complete her entire look, she wore a pair of lovely pink sandals, and she accessorised her look with a cute brown bag and dark sunglasses.

Reactions as Yvonne Nelson searches for lover online

alexandraamon commented:

He's here in Abidjan lol @yvonnenelsongh

qwasiblay stated:

The slippers ❤️

disocver_ remarked:

i want to meet you no matter the cost pls

blakk_angel_nie

I’m Available

iam_linchpin commented:

Class ❤️

mrrcollin stated:

❤️❤️❤️sweet mom

s0n.0f.mercy said:

Look no more Yvonne. It'll be my greatest pleasure.

Yvonne Nelson hails TikTok star Jackline Mensah for having positive work ethic when filming

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Yvonne Nelson has showered unconditional praises on famous TikToker Jackline Mensah.

According to Yvonne Nelson, Jackline Mensah has an envious positive energy when it comes to her work ethics when shooting a movie.

She hinted that unlike other social media influencers she has worked with, Jackline Mensah is respectful, and shows up to shoots on time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh