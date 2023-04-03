Two primary school kids got over a million views for dancing against each other to Cowboy's Dinaka featuring Sbally sa kazi

In the video, the young kids had people in stitches after they gave their all in their viral dance-off

People thought the children's dance video was adorable as they looked passionate while busting moves

Two school kids from Gauteng, Sedibeng, went viral for having a dance. Mzansi was thoroughly entertained as they went hard and had a cute face-off.

Two school kids from Gauteng decided to have a dance battle, and it went viral.

Source: UGC

The video got hundreds of comments from online users who could not stop fawning over the adorable sight. Many peeps commented on the clip gushing over the kids.

2 school kids in Gauteng dance against each other

In a video by @ gwanyana_wale_bombshell, two school kids danced to a viral amapiano song on TikTok, Cowboy's Dinaka feat. Sbally sa kazi. The kids looked like they were having the time of their lives as they matched each other's moves.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi show love to dance, battling schoolmates

Netizens love dance videos, and this one featuring kids was a hit. Peeps flooded the comments with compliments for the dancers.

@rameh commented:

"Are they are fighting?"

@usermatloponewilliam commented: @nobonakala commented:

"Watching you doing something great. We don't after school after school anymore."

@user3341448049530 commented:

"I wish all kids could fight like this."

@mrmoths7 commented:

"Nice moves. Can someone teach me how to move like this."

