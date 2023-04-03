Felicia Osei, a well-known Ghanaian TikTok star, showcased her lovely dance prowess while wearing heels and a descent African attire

In a video, she put on incredible flexibility, pulling off the movements while rocking a pair of heels

While she garnered praise for her attire and dance moves, some fans swooned over her beautiful appearance

Famous Ghanaian TikTok star and brand influencer Felicia Osei has shown off her effortless dance skills in heels and fitting African attire in an eye-catching video.

The bubbly entertainer turned presenter grabbed the attention of her audience with her enthralling moves.

Felicia Osei dances in heels

The influencer showcased incredible flexibility, delivering the movements while standing in a pair of heels.

Photos of Felicia Osei shaking her thick hips as she danced in heels. Photo credit: osei_felicia.

Source: Twitter

Her captivating performance started with a display of her behind before she seamlessly transitioned her body into a series of amazing motions to a positive song.

Along with being praised for her skills, the TikToker was also hailed for her fashion choices, particularly on how her colourful braids complemented her heels.

More than 5,000 people have watched the clip which has gathered over 70 comments from fans and online users.

Watch the video below:

Fans drool over Felicia Osei

Toosweet said:

Akwasi has been teaching you this dance.

Amberlin commented:

Still mama will hype the moves.

Yaasika posted:

Allah! Shake that big thing.

Anderson reacted:

Your dancing skills are coming small.

Heyit said:

Razak come see something.

Ellen said:

Felicia Felicia learn how to dance ooooo warris this.

Ellsy posted:

I hail you.

Sammax commented:

You didn't shake well kraah. Ah.

Addodee posted:

Finish us, mama. I love this.

