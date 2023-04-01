A Nigerian lady sprayed a large number of GH¢5 notes on Stonebwoy as he performed at a birthday bash in Accra on Friday night

The dancehall star performed his popular hit single Ever Lasting at the event and got the crowd jumping and singing along

A video of the performance surfaced on social media and was met with mixed reactions as some admired the lady's extravagance while others were taken aback by the act

A Nigerian lady caused quite a stir at a birthday bash in Accra when she sprayed a large number of GH¢5 notes on Ghanaian dancehall star, Stonebwoy, during a performance on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Stonebwoy was performing his popular hit single, 'Ever Lasting', when the woman, whose identity remains unknown, showered him with wads of cash. The audience was elated and sang along with the musician.

The incident was caught on camera and quickly spread across social media platforms, with people expressing their views on the matter.

While some praised the woman for her act of generosity and display of wealth, others were left surprised and taken aback by the spectacle. They expressed concern at how cedi notes were carelessly thrown about at events.

Others also questioned the propriety of such displays in a country where many struggle to make ends meet. YEN.com.gh captured some interesting reactions from Ghanaians.

Nigerian Lady Spraying Cash On Stonebwoy Causes Stir

myz_atogwine wrote:

It will not work in Jesus name. We are happily married. allow me to be emotional abt this Abee no one shud comment rubbish

maxx_ass commented:

Can somebody tell this Naija people we don't do such a thing in Ghana. Our cedis is not valueless like Naira

franco_kay said:

What's this craze with disrespecting money like that? Africans are something else. smdh

Angelinebrown commented:

Madam we beg he is married oo

