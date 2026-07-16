Jamaica Lists 16 African Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Visa-Free in 2026, Leaves Out Nigeria
- Jamaica's Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency confirmed that 16 African nations can enter the Caribbean island without a visa in 2026
- Commonwealth membership drives most of the visa-free arrangements, with Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda among the eligible countries
- Nigeria, despite being a Commonwealth member, remains on Jamaica's visa-required list alongside dozens of other African nations
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Jamaica has officially permitted citizens from 16 African countries to enter the Caribbean island without a visa.
This was confirmed by the latest entry requirements published by the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency of Jamaica.
Commonwealth membership is the primary basis for most of the visa-free arrangements, with the majority of eligible African nations holding ties to the Commonwealth.
Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, also features on the approved list following an earlier update.
African countries with visa-free access to Jamaica
The full list of African countries whose citizens can enter Jamaica without a visa includes Ghana, Kenya, Eswatini, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Namibia, Mozambique, Lesotho, Botswana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Seychelles and Mauritius.
Many nations affected as Germany lists African countries whose citizens need a visa to visit in 2026
Jamaica's entry conditions vary depending on nationality. Most Commonwealth passport holders are not subject to a specified time restriction beyond standard tourism rules.
Travellers from a smaller group of countries face stays limited to 30 or 90 days and may be required to demonstrate proof of vaccination or hold a valid visa issued by the United States, United Kingdom, Canada or the Schengen Area before being granted entry.
Which African nations require visa to Jamaica
A large number of African countries are excluded from the visa-free arrangement.
Nigeria, despite its Commonwealth membership, is among those required to obtain a visa before travelling to Jamaica.
Other nations on the visa-required list include Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Somalia, both North and South Sudan, Togo, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.
Jamaica does allow nationals from a limited number of countries to obtain a visa on arrival at the port of entry, though this provision does not cover most African passport holders.
The complete and current entry requirements are available on the official website of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency of Jamaica.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh