Jamaica's Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency confirmed that 16 African nations can enter the Caribbean island without a visa in 2026

Commonwealth membership drives most of the visa-free arrangements, with Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda among the eligible countries

Nigeria, despite being a Commonwealth member, remains on Jamaica's visa-required list alongside dozens of other African nations

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Jamaica has officially permitted citizens from 16 African countries to enter the Caribbean island without a visa.

This was confirmed by the latest entry requirements published by the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency of Jamaica.

Jamaica's government under Prime Minister Andrew Holness grants Ghana and 15 other African countries visa-free access. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Commonwealth membership is the primary basis for most of the visa-free arrangements, with the majority of eligible African nations holding ties to the Commonwealth.

Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, also features on the approved list following an earlier update.

African countries with visa-free access to Jamaica

The full list of African countries whose citizens can enter Jamaica without a visa includes Ghana, Kenya, Eswatini, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Namibia, Mozambique, Lesotho, Botswana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Seychelles and Mauritius.

Jamaica's entry conditions vary depending on nationality. Most Commonwealth passport holders are not subject to a specified time restriction beyond standard tourism rules.

Travellers from a smaller group of countries face stays limited to 30 or 90 days and may be required to demonstrate proof of vaccination or hold a valid visa issued by the United States, United Kingdom, Canada or the Schengen Area before being granted entry.

Which African nations require visa to Jamaica

A large number of African countries are excluded from the visa-free arrangement.

Nigeria, despite its Commonwealth membership, is among those required to obtain a visa before travelling to Jamaica.

Other nations on the visa-required list include Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Somalia, both North and South Sudan, Togo, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

Jamaica does allow nationals from a limited number of countries to obtain a visa on arrival at the port of entry, though this provision does not cover most African passport holders.

The complete and current entry requirements are available on the official website of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency of Jamaica.

Source: YEN.com.gh