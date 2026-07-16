Trinidad and Tobago's Ministry of National Security published an official list of countries whose citizens can enter without a visa

16 African countries spanning southern, eastern, and western parts of the continent made the visa-free entry list

Citizens of African nations not on the list can apply for a multiple-entry eVisa costing 800 Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Travellers holding passports from 16 African countries can now visit Trinidad and Tobago without applying for a visa in advance, following the release of an official list by the Caribbean nation's Ministry of National Security.

Trinidad and Tobago Releases Full List of 16 African Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Entry

Source: Getty Images

The ministry published the full inventory of countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free access, covering nations from across the globe.

Among those named are a notable number of African countries drawn from the southern, eastern, and western regions of the continent.

African countries on Trinidad and Tobago visa-free list

The 16 African nations whose citizens may enter Trinidad and Tobago without a visa are Botswana, Eswatini, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mayotte, Réunion, and Saint Helena.

Travellers from these countries must ensure their passport carries at least six months of validity beyond their intended travel dates, a standard requirement upon entry.

eVisa option for other African travellers

Nationals from African countries not included on the visa-free list are not left without recourse. Trinidad and Tobago operates an online eVisa system through which eligible travellers can arrange entry ahead of their trip.

Those wishing to apply will need a valid email address, a passport with no fewer than six months of remaining validity, a digital passport photograph in JPG format, supporting documents saved as PDFs, and a Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card to settle the application fee.

A multiple-entry eVisa is priced at 800 Trinidad and Tobago dollars, and applicants should be aware that this fee is non-refundable regardless of the outcome.

The ministry advises prospective applicants to review the portal's frequently asked questions section before beginning their application.

Similarly, Morocco's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a list of 11 African countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry into the kingdom.

Citizens from nations including Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Ivory Coast and Gabon are among those who can enter the country without a visa.

Israel lists 2026 visa-free countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Israel had also published its official tourist visa exemption list, comprising more than 50 eligible countries

Of the many countries, only citizens of seven African nations made the cut out of 54 on the continent. The Israeli government confirmed the exemption applies strictly to national and official passports

Source: YEN.com.gh