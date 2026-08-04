Pastor Gospel Agochukwu of Shekinah Arena Gospel Ministries in Port Harcourt told his congregation about a troubling dream before Sunday service

Hours after the service, the popular Port Harcourt-based man of God was involved in a serious road accident in which his car somersaulted

Shekinah Arena Gospel Ministries shared photos of the wrecked vehicle and the pastor receiving hospital treatment, calling his survival a miracle

A Port Harcourt pastor asked his congregation to pray for him over a disturbing dream on Sunday — and hours later, he was pulled from the wreckage of a road accident.

Popular pastor Gospel Agochukwu survives a ghastly car accident hours after his church members prayed for him over a troubling dream. Photo source: Shekinah Arena Gospel Ministries

Source: Facebook

Pastor Gospel Agochukwu, founder of Shekinah Arena Gospel Ministries in Port Harcourt, had told his congregation during Sunday service that he experienced a troubling dream the night before.

He said he had spent the entire night in prayer because of it, yet the unease did not leave him, prompting him to ask church members to join him in intercession before the service ended.

Shortly after the congregation was dismissed, Pastor Agochukwu was involved in a serious road accident.

According to a statement published on the church's official Facebook page, no other vehicle was involved, and the General Overseer's car reportedly somersaulted on its own.

The statement read:

"Just as he left church service the same day, the ghastly motor accident occurred. No car collision, just a vehicle summersaulting."

Pastor Gospel Agochukwu's condition after the accident

The church said the popular pastor had been asleep in the back seat due to fatigue when the incident occurred.

When he regained consciousness, he found himself in the bush and could not piece together exactly what had taken place.

The statement read:

"He was sleeping in the back seat as a result of fatigue when everything occurred. Opening his eyes, he saw himself in the bush. He can’t explain what happened."

Photographs shared alongside the church's announcement showed significant damage to the vehicle, as well as images of Pastor Agochukwu receiving medical treatment in hospital for injuries, including a sutured wound near his eye.

The church described his survival as nothing short of miraculous, writing, "Satan, you lost the battle. Father, we thank You!"

The Instagram post announcing Pastor Gospel Agochukwu's car accident is below:

Reactions to Pastor Gospel Agochukwu's accident

The news drew widespread reactions online, with many commenters reflecting on the spiritual significance of the timing.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Chidinma Shalom Paul said:

"Thank God! But what about the driver, did he survive? Nobody is talking about him."

Okpala Ifeanyi Kingsley wrote:

"That accident was a targeted accident orchestrated from the pit of hell against him. To the power of darkness, it was a settled case. That is why the weight on him after he had the dream was very heavy. That's why, after he must have prayed, the weight was still on him; that is why he came to church and told the members to pray for him."

Mhiz Vicky Ojikie commented:

"Omo, God forbid. Nothing will happen to you, sir."

Apostle Effa Emmanuel Isaac survives car accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Apostle Effa Emmanuel Isaac, the founder of Anagkazo Mission International, who narrowly survived a ghastly car accident that left his vehicle mangled beyond recognition.

His miraculous escape, which he attributed to divine intervention, sent ripples of gratitude and awe through his community and followers, serving as a powerful reminder of faith and resilience in the face of adversity.

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Source: YEN.com.gh