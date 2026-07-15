Israel published its official tourist visa exemption list, comprising more than 50 eligible countries

Of the many countries, only seven African countries made the cut out of 54 on the continent

The Israeli government confirmed the exemption applies strictly to national and official passports, with other travel documents excluded from the waiver

Israel has released its official tourist visa exemption table for 2026, confirming that citizens of seven African nations can travel to the country without obtaining a visa in advance.

The Israeli government's published visa requirements for foreign nationals list more than 50 countries worldwide as eligible for the waiver.

President Isaac Herzog's government confirms seven African countries on its 2026 visa-free list. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

On the African continent, only seven nations made the cut.

Botswana, Central African Republic, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, South Africa, and Swaziland were the ones exempted.

Key conditions for visa-free travel to Israel

The exemption does not apply automatically to all travel documents. Israeli authorities specified that only holders of national and official passports qualify. Anyone travelling on a different type of travel document falls outside the arrangement and must go through the standard visa application process.

Travellers from the seven exempted countries are also advised to confirm before booking their flights whether they need a Tourist Visa or an Electronic Travel Authorisation, known as the ETA-IL. Where the ETA-IL is required, applicants must complete an online form and pay the associated fee at least a few days before departure.

What Africans outside Israel's list must do

For the vast majority of African citizens who do not appear on the exemption list, a separate tourist visa application route exists. Under this arrangement, an Israeli citizen or resident must apply on behalf of the person they wish to invite into the country.

The supporting documents typically required include a copy of the visitor's passport, a liability statement outlining the purpose and duration of the stay, and evidence of the relationship between the host and the guest. A service fee of 100 NIS applies to each application.

For citizens of the seven listed nations, the exemption removes a significant bureaucratic hurdle. Instead of visiting a consulate or assembling a full visa application file, eligible travellers holding a valid national passport can plan their trips with far less administrative strain.

The remaining 47 African countries continue to fall outside the exemption and must follow the standard visa route for tourism purposes.

Source: YEN.com.gh