Morocco's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a list of 11 African countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry into the kingdom

Citizens from nations including Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Ivory Coast and Gabon are among those who can enter Morocco without a visa

The full list also includes several countries from outside Africa that enjoy the same visa-free travel privilege

Morocco has officially released the names of 11 African countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the kingdom without a visa, according to information published on the government's website.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the policy, which allows nationals of the listed nations to travel to Morocco and remain in the country for a specified period without requiring a visa.

Morocco names 11 African countries, including Algeria and Senegal, whose citizens can enter without a visa, enhancing travel freedom across the continent. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

African countries eligible for visa-free entry

The 11 African nations named in the ministry's publication are Algeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Ivory Coast, Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Senegal, Tunisia, and Togo.

Each country on the list has a defined duration of permitted stay, meaning travellers are allowed entry and residence in Morocco for a set number of days under the visa-free arrangement.

Morocco's broader visa-free policy

Beyond the African continent, Morocco has extended the same travel privilege to citizens of several countries in other parts of the world.

The full list published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs covers multiple continents, reflecting the kingdom's broader effort to ease travel restrictions and strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with a range of nations.

The announcement has drawn attention across the continent at a time when discussions around intra-African mobility and visa liberalisation have gained considerable momentum, with several African governments having recently made their own visa-free entry arrangements public.

The list of African countries that have outlined their visa requirements and travel rules includes Mauritius, Cape Verde, Seychelles, South Africa, and others.

Seychelles publishes visa-free entry rules

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Seychelles has announced a visa-free entry policy allowing citizens of virtually every recognised country in the world to visit the Indian Ocean island nation without obtaining a visa before departure.

The country’s immigration authorities said eligible travellers are issued a visitor’s permit upon arrival instead of being required to secure a visa in advance.

Travellers must present a valid passport or another travel document recognised by the Seychelles government in order to be allowed entry.

Source: YEN.com.gh