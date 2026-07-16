Germany requires citizens of most African countries to obtain a visa before travelling to the country in 2026

A number of African nations fall under specific visa categories, including short-stay and long-stay requirements

Travellers from the affected countries must apply through German embassies or consulates before departure

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Citizens of most African countries planning to travel to Germany in 2026 are required to obtain a visa before entry, according to updated travel regulations governing access to the European nation.

Under Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Germany releases a list of African countries whose citizens need a visa to enter in 2026. Photo source: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance, September15

Source: Getty Images

Germany, a member of the Schengen Area, applies its visa rules in line with European Union guidelines.

For short stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period, travellers from non-exempt countries must apply for a German Schengen visa.

Those intending to stay longer, study, or work must apply for a national long-stay visa, also known as a Type D visa.

African countries that require visa for Germany

According to data from the German Foreign Office's website, the vast majority of African nations are not on the visa-free list, meaning their citizens must secure approval before travelling.

This includes countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Cameroon, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, and many others across the continent.

Applicants from these countries are typically required to submit documents including a valid passport, completed visa application form, proof of accommodation, travel insurance covering the Schengen Area, proof of sufficient funds, and a return flight itinerary.

Applications are submitted at German embassies, consulates, or authorised visa application centres in the applicant's home country.

The full list of countries whose citizens must obtain a travel visa to Germany is below:

Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic (CAR) Chad Comoros Congo (Democratic Republic of the Congo) Congo (Republic of the Congo) Côte d'Ivoire Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Rwanda São Tomé and Príncipe Senegal Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe

African countries with visa-free access to Germany

A small number of African countries enjoy more favourable visa waiver agreements with Germany.

Seychelles and Mauritius are the only two African countries who benefit from visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to Schengen countries, including Germany, due to bilateral agreements.

Citizens of these nations can enter Germany for short stays without prior visa approval, provided they meet the standard entry conditions such as holding a valid passport and demonstrating sufficient funds for their stay.

It is worth noting that German visa exemptions apply specifically to tourism and short visits.

Residents of any African country who wish to live, work, or study in Germany must go through the full national visa process regardless of their nationality.

Travellers are advised to apply well in advance of their intended departure date, as processing times vary and appointments at German missions can be limited.

The German Foreign Office also recommends applying at least six to twelve weeks before travel, particularly during peak periods.

Individuals already holding valid visas or residence permits from other Schengen member states may also be permitted to transit through or enter Germany under certain conditions, though this does not replace a full visa where one is required.

African travellers are encouraged to consult the nearest German embassy or official consulate website for the most current and country-specific requirements before making travel plans.

Under Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Denmark releases a list of African Countries whose citizens can visit without a visa. Photo source: Ludovic MARIN/AFP, Patrick Pleul/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Denmark lists eligible visa-free travel African countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh listed the African countries with citizens eligible for visa-free travel to Denmark, specifying the unique eligibility of citizens from Mauritius and Seychelles.

The development highlighted the changing landscape of international mobility and the importance of staying informed about visa regulations.

Source: YEN.com.gh