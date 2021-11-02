Princess Mako's New Lover Kei Komuro Fails New York State Bar Exam

Mako's husband Kei failed the exam whose results were released just days after the couple married

Kei sat for the exam a couple of months ago and his name was missing on the New York State Board of Law Examiners website when the results were announced

Princess Mako vowed to keep supporting her hubby even as he progresses with his studies

Love is a very beautiful thing, it is even better when both parties involved love each other from planet Earth to Pluto and back.

Princess Mako's new lover Kei Komuro said he will retake the exams. Photo: DailyMail.

Kei did not make past the cut

Well, this was brought to life recently when Japanese Princess Mako ditched her royal status and a huge fortune so as to be with and marry her new husband Kei Komuro.

Mako and her husband Kei, however, are no longer in celebratory moods after their union was hit with their first-ever hurdle, barely weeks into it.

YEN.com.gh has learnt the latter has failed his New York State bar exam.

According to Dailymail, Kei failed the exam whose results were released just days after the couple married.

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that the news was first made public by Kei himself who called lawyer Okuno Yoshihiko, the head of a law firm in Japan where he previously worked to share the bad news with him.

Not successful

Yen.com.gh understands Kei sat for the exam a couple of months ago and his name was missing on the New York State Board of Law Examiners website when the results were shared on Friday, October 29.

His name was not among the successful candidates.

Reports further indicated that Kei confirmed to the media that he still plans to keep up with his studies and will definitely retake the exams in February 2022.

Despite the setback, Princess Mako vowed to keep supporting her hubby even as he progresses with his studies.

The latest development unfolded barely a week after several polls showed that up to 80 per cent of Japanese oppose the marriage that took place with none of the usual pomp and ceremony in a registar's office in Tokyo.

Controversial wedding

The 30-year-old walked down the aisle with the university sweetheart in Tokyo on Tuesday, a culmination of their eight-year engagement.

Mako was compelled to relinquish her royal title in line with Japanese traditions around marrying commoners.

She also gave up £1million payment which she was initially entitled to as a departing royal.

