A video showing five generations of the same family all looking healthy has generated lovely comments on TikTok

The clip started with the kid calling out his father who did the same thing until their great-great-grandfather emerged

Many people said the family looks healthy as some said they were scared the last man was going to call his own father

A video showing five generations of the same family all alive has stirred lovely reactions on social media.

In the clip, a kid stood on a table and called his father. When the man came in, he did the same and called his father.

Many people were wowed by the family members in the video. Photo source: TikTok/@smiledaily2023

Five generations of strength

The routine went on until the great-great-grandfather was called in. They all stood side by side to take a photo.

Many people who reacted to the video said they were scared the great-great grandfather would come in and call his own father.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over four million likes with almost 50,000 comments on Tik Tok.

Happy big family

We compiled some of the reactions below:

Msjhox said:

"I was nervous about the Oldest Grandpa calling 'Papa'."

PisceanBlue said:

"This is so lovely..such a rare situation we see 5 generations. how I wish I was able to experience this."

John Vincent Villanueva said:

"The last is so very strong and he also walk his own."

Cherry Malvar wondered:

"How old is the great great grandpa?"

Griffin said:

"last one should have said papa and skeleton should have come over."

Yllas

"I thought there's another papa."

