Global site navigation

First-Class Taxi: Rolls Royce Phantom Painted with Gold Spotted Being Used as Taxi on Street
Asia

First-Class Taxi: Rolls Royce Phantom Painted with Gold Spotted Being Used as Taxi on Street

by  Yen.com.gh Nathaniel Crabbe
  • Social media users have reacted to a video of a Rolls Royce Phantom turned into a taxi on the streets of India
  • The whip said to be the costliest in the world was painted all around it with gold and would sure cost higher than normal taxis
  • It is believed to be one of the whips of a famous businessman and philanthropist from South India

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Rolls Royce Phantom is a luxury car that just can't be afforded by anyone and is usually flaunted by the few who possess it, but for a man-made it look like something of less value.

What many would consider a priced asset that is reserved for VIP events or special outings, was converted into a taxi and was spotted on the streets of India.

Read also

Talented man converts his old car into luxury 2016 Mercedes-Benz; photos of the car go viral

Rolls Royce Phantom, India, gold-plated, taxi
It was being used as a taxi. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @autogeeks.in
Source: Instagram

A video capturing the whip in motion was shared on Instagram by @autogeeks.in and got many talking.

It was given a standout look

The luxury car whose price starts from over GHc3 million was also painted with gold, giving it a standout look anywhere it is spotted.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A netizen claimed the car belongs to a wealthy man called Boby Chemmanur.

In @_tharun_2004_ words:

"It's a car form Kerela and is owned by a rich businessman named Boby Chemmanur and it's a taxi for the people who visit his resort."

Chemmanur Devasikutty Boby is a wealthy philanthropist and businessman from South India who deals in gold, according to Arealnews.

He owns the Boby Chemmanur International Group.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@syed_aasem said:

"There are many rolls Royce service providers and they charge 50k-1l for 6-8hrs."

Read also

That was where their love started: Couple shoot pre-wedding photos on bus; peeps emotionally react

@byecodm said:

"Lol that sunny wagachura golden guys just plated gold on their cars and most people think that car make of gold no Hate to anyone but the trhth is truth."

@jomon_gregory said:

"Bobby chemmanur is opening so many jewellery shop's in Bangalore that's why that phantom is there in Bangalore."

@an_uncommonname said:

"Boby Chemmannur, owner of Oxygen Resorts Kerala . The gold car is a part of a package at the Oxygen Resorts in Kerala."

@nitish_singhal2000 said:

"Not plated. Just gold colour plastic wrapped. Hardly cost more then 1 lkh."

Pretty Lady Moved to Tears By Luxury Car Gift from Her Bae on Val's Day

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young lady has been overcome with emotions after her lover surprised her with a luxury car gift on Valentine's Day to express his unparalleled love to her.

The unidentified young man delivered the car gift along with delightful music from a professional saxophonist and a cameraman who captured the adorable moment on tape.

Read also

Davido's Lamborghini 2021 Christmas gift finally lands in Nigeria, he says 'welcome home' in video

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the lady could not contain her emotions as she was truly blown away by the lavish gift.

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel