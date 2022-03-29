First-Class Taxi: Rolls Royce Phantom Painted with Gold Spotted Being Used as Taxi on Street
- Social media users have reacted to a video of a Rolls Royce Phantom turned into a taxi on the streets of India
- The whip said to be the costliest in the world was painted all around it with gold and would sure cost higher than normal taxis
- It is believed to be one of the whips of a famous businessman and philanthropist from South India
Rolls Royce Phantom is a luxury car that just can't be afforded by anyone and is usually flaunted by the few who possess it, but for a man-made it look like something of less value.
What many would consider a priced asset that is reserved for VIP events or special outings, was converted into a taxi and was spotted on the streets of India.
A video capturing the whip in motion was shared on Instagram by @autogeeks.in and got many talking.
It was given a standout look
The luxury car whose price starts from over GHc3 million was also painted with gold, giving it a standout look anywhere it is spotted.
A netizen claimed the car belongs to a wealthy man called Boby Chemmanur.
In @_tharun_2004_ words:
"It's a car form Kerela and is owned by a rich businessman named Boby Chemmanur and it's a taxi for the people who visit his resort."
Chemmanur Devasikutty Boby is a wealthy philanthropist and businessman from South India who deals in gold, according to Arealnews.
He owns the Boby Chemmanur International Group.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
@syed_aasem said:
"There are many rolls Royce service providers and they charge 50k-1l for 6-8hrs."
@byecodm said:
"Lol that sunny wagachura golden guys just plated gold on their cars and most people think that car make of gold no Hate to anyone but the trhth is truth."
@jomon_gregory said:
"Bobby chemmanur is opening so many jewellery shop's in Bangalore that's why that phantom is there in Bangalore."
@an_uncommonname said:
"Boby Chemmannur, owner of Oxygen Resorts Kerala . The gold car is a part of a package at the Oxygen Resorts in Kerala."
@nitish_singhal2000 said:
"Not plated. Just gold colour plastic wrapped. Hardly cost more then 1 lkh."
