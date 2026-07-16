China's National Immigration Administration published its 2026 list of 55 countries eligible for the 240-hour visa-free transit programme

Citizens from 40 European nations, six in the Americas, two in Oceania, and seven in Asia qualify for the 10-day transit arrangement

Nigeria and other African countries are not included on the current eligibility list, meaning their citizens must obtain a standard Chinese visa

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China's National Immigration Administration has released its 2026 list of countries whose citizens qualify for the 240-hour visa-free transit programme.

Full List: China Publishes 55 Countries Eligible for 240-Hour Visa-Free Transit in 2026

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The release confirms that nationals from 55 countries across four regions can pass through designated Chinese cities and ports without a traditional visa while en route to a third destination.

The arrangement permits eligible travellers to remain within approved transit zones for up to 240 hours, equivalent to 10 days, before continuing their journey onward.

It applies only to passengers holding valid travel documents and confirmed tickets to another country or territory and is not a substitute for a standard Chinese visa for those whose travel falls outside the programme's scope.

Which countries are on China's 2026 list

Europe accounts for the largest share of eligible nations, with 40 countries included. These are Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, Russia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Belarus and Norway.

Six countries from the Americas qualify: the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile.

Australia and New Zealand represent Oceania, while the seven eligible Asian nations are South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Brunei, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Indonesia.

No African country features on the list, meaning Nigerian and other African travellers connecting through Chinese airports will need to secure a standard visa before departure.

What travellers to China must know

Admission under the transit programme is not guaranteed. Chinese immigration officers at the port of entry make the final determination on whether a traveller satisfies all eligibility requirements, regardless of nationality.

Passengers must hold a confirmed onward ticket to a third country or region and valid travel documents throughout the transit period.

Given that immigration regulations are subject to change, travellers are advised to verify the current requirements directly with China's National Immigration Administration before booking their itinerary.

Source: YEN.com.gh