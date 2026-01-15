Around 16,800 supporters are reported to have pulled out of World Cup ticket commitments overnight, triggering FIFA to arrange an emergency meeting later this week.

Given FIFA’s strict policy that prohibits cancellations on already purchased World Cup tickets, the figure is more likely to represent fans withdrawing from the third phase of ticket sales, either through the random draw process or allocations made via member associations.

FIFA on Alert After 17,000 Fans Cancel World Cup Tickets in One Night

Preparations for the showpiece tournament, which kicks off in June and is now less than six months away, have been repeatedly overshadowed by controversy.

FIFA expects between 5.5 and 6.5 million fans to travel for matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico, a figure that would make it the most-attended World Cup in history and comfortably eclipse the 3.6 million spectators recorded in 1994.

However, while some concerns among prospective supporters relate to countries affected by US President Donald Trump’s travel ban, fresh questions have also emerged over safety, with growing unease surrounding the host nation amid the current political climate.

Why 17,000 fans cancel World Cup tickets

According to a report by Roya News, relayed by Ticket News via Reddit, the withdrawals are being driven by boycott campaigns gaining traction on social media, with international fans pointing to safety fears and unease over the current US political climate.

Posts using the hashtag #BoycottWorldCup have spread widely online, as supporters openly question the direction and staging of the tournament.

Campaigners are calling on ticket holders to reconsider travelling “until the Trump regime is gone,” following the US president’s orders to carry out airstrikes on Venezuela, events that were later followed by the kidnapping of the country’s dictator. Trump has since issued what have been described as both veiled and explicit threats toward Colombia, Cuba and Denmark.

The growing controversy has reportedly prompted more than 20 MPs to call for the United States to be stripped of its World Cup hosting rights.

Amid the reported wave of cancellations, it has also emerged that FIFA have scheduled an emergency meeting for this week to address the situation.

Discussions are expected to focus on fan safety, declining ticket commitments and the increasing reputational risks facing the tournament as it draws closer. While no official agenda has been made public, the meeting is likely to involve senior FIFA executives, representatives from member associations and key tournament organisers.

FIFA Refuse To Reconsider Their Peace Prize Award

Gianni Infantino has long been seen as the ultimate yes-man to Trump, and make no mistake - the hastily assembled Peace Award appears to have been created largely to flatter the US president. That helps explain why, despite growing calls for FIFA to rethink its position, a Daily Mail report has revealed there are no plans to scrap the award handed to America’s political figurehead.

