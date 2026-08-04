Tamil Nadu Police arrested former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at his home on Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Stalin made the remarks about actress Trisha at a public rally on Monday, August 3, triggering a massive controversy

The opposition party leader described the arrest as a "joke" and vowed to fight it legally, while the DMK labelled it a political vendetta

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Udhayanidhi Stalin, former Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and son of the state's Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, was arrested by Tamil Nadu Police on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at his residence over remarks he made about popular actress Trisha Krishnan at a public rally.

Former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is arrested over some alleged remarks about actress Trisha Krishnan. Photo source: Jub Rubjob/Getty Images, The Washington Post, NDTV

Source: Getty Images

The alleged misogynistic comments, which drew widespread condemnation for being objectionable, were made during the former minister's rally on Monday, August 3.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was among the organisations that publicly condemned the DMK leader's words as unacceptable.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's response to arrest

Footage of the arrest shared online showed Udhayanidhi smiling as he was escorted out by police officers.

He was defiant about the development, stating that he regarded it as a "joke" and that he intended to "fight it legally".

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the party he belongs to, responded sharply to the arrest, dismissing it as an act of political vendetta rather than a legitimate law enforcement action.

Why was Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested?

The Deccan Chronicle reported that Udhayanidhi's comments about Trisha Krishnan, one of Tamil cinema's most celebrated actresses, were made in a public setting in Thanjavur on the Cauvery water issue and quickly ignited outrage across political and social circles in Tamil Nadu.

Critics described the remarks as misogynistic and unbecoming of a senior political figure, prompting swift action from law enforcement authorities.

The arrest marks a significant moment in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, placing one of the state's most prominent young politicians at the centre of a controversy that has cut across party lines.

The Instagram post detailing the arrest of Udhayanidhi Stalin's arrest is below:

Udhayanidhi Stalin released hours after arrest

Hours after his detention in police custody, Stalin was released after questioning, as the state government submitted in the Madras High Court that it has no intent to remand him.

The Madras High Court on Monday had directed the police to release the politician on station bail on Monday, August 3, 2026.

The court also directed Udhayanidhi to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the police for questioning whenever required.

The ruling has sparked massive protests against the former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, with the ruling party, TVK, filing complaints with the police and the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

Who is Udhayanidhi Stalin?

Udhayanidhi Stalin is a renowned Indian politician and former actor and producer known for his roles in several high-profile Tamil movies.

He is the son of Muthuvel Karunanidhi (M.K.) Stalin, a veteran Indian politician who previously served as the eighth chief minister of Tamil Nadu from 2021 to 2026.

It was during his father's tenure that Udhayanidhi served as the third Deputy Chief minister of Tamil Nadu from 2024 to 2026.

During that time, he made history by becoming the third and the youngest individual to hold the position of deputy chief minister of the state.

Udhayanidhi has also served as the minister of youth welfare and sports development and a member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly since he ventured into mainstream politics in 2019.

The politician has also served as the incumbent opposition Leader of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly since May 2026.

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This incident reflected the growing tensions in Ghanaian politics, where social media interactions quickly escalate into serious legal ramifications.

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Source: YEN.com.gh