Egypt has published 2026 visa guidelines outlining entry requirements for international travellers

Citizens of the UK, US, and EU member states can visit specific Egyptian resorts without a visa for up to 15 days

Nationals from Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Iran, Syria, and several other countries must obtain security clearance before a visa is issued

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Egypt has released an updated framework of visa requirements for 2026, clarifying which nationalities qualify for free entry, visa on arrival, or must complete a security clearance process before travelling to the North African country.

The guidelines are designed to help international tourists understand their entry options before booking travel.

Egypt under President is Abdel Fattah El-Sisi; details entry requirements for international travellers. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Free resort entry for Western passport holders

Citizens of the United Kingdom, United States, and European Union member states travelling exclusively to the Red Sea resort destinations of Sharm El Sheikh, Dahab, Nuweiba, and Taba are eligible for a free entry permission stamp on arrival, valid for up to 15 days.

This exemption does not extend to other parts of the country. Any traveller wishing to visit areas beyond these designated resorts, such as Cairo, Giza, or Luxor, is required to obtain a standard tourist visa.

For those intending to explore Egypt more broadly, the consulate confirmed that nationals from a wider group of countries can purchase a visa directly upon arrival at any Egyptian port of entry.

In addition to UK, US, and EU citizens, this includes passport holders from Australia, Canada, Croatia, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Macedonia, the Republic of Korea, and several others.

Security clearance required for select nations

The Egyptian government maintains stricter entry controls for citizens of a number of countries. Nationals from Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Iran, Mali, Niger, Syria, Palestine, and Israel, as well as holders of British Travel Documents, are required to obtain security clearance before a visa can be issued.

The consulate advises that processing clearance through the relevant Egyptian authorities can take up to three months.

Ghanaian passport holders are not included on either the visa-on-arrival or the resort-entry exemption lists under the 2026 framework.

Ghanaians residing in Ghana or abroad are therefore required to apply for a standard tourist visa through an Egyptian Embassy or Consulate prior to travel.

The updated guidelines come as a number of countries have moved to publicise and clarify their travel entry requirements for foreign nationals.

Bahamas names nations eligible for visa-free entry

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that The Bahamas had published its official eVisa online services list for 2026.

According to the list, citizens of only 19 African countries qualify for visa-free entry into the Caribbean island nation.

The list covers all nationalities eligible for visa-free or eVisa-processed entry and includes countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and Africa.

The majority of African nations do not feature on the list, meaning their citizens are required to apply through the conventional visa process well in advance of any planned travel to The Bahamas.

Source: YEN.com.gh