UK Lists 8 Foods Travellers Cannot Bring Into Great Britain

The UK government published formal guidance listing food items that travellers are prohibited or restricted from bringing into Great Britain

The restrictions cover meat, dairy, fish, fruit, vegetables, nuts, seeds and other animal products carried in personal luggage or sent by post

Travellers carrying certain food products derived from protected species may also need a CITES permit before entering the country

Travellers heading to the United Kingdom, including Nigerians and other African nationals, have been put on notice following the publication of updated guidance by the UK government on food items banned or restricted from entry into Great Britain.

The rules apply to anyone arriving from outside Great Britain, whether from European Union countries or destinations further away, and cover goods in personal bags as well as parcels sent through postal or courier services.

Foods banned from entry into Great Britain

According to the UK government's guidance, the following categories of food are subject to strict controls at the border:

Meat Dairy products Fish Other animal products Fruit Vegetables Nuts Seeds

Importantly, the restrictions are not tied to quantity. A traveller carrying a small portion of smoked fish, dried meat, or plant-based snacks packed for the journey could still have those items seized at the border if they fail to meet UK import requirements.

What the CITES permit requirement means

For travellers carrying food or animal products that fall under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), an additional obligation applies. CITES is an international agreement between governments designed to prevent the trade of wild animals and plants from threatening the survival of protected species.

Certain food products derived from those protected species are covered by the framework, meaning travellers must confirm in advance whether the items in their possession require documentation. Failing to carry the correct permit could lead to goods being confiscated at the border.

The guidance serves as a timely reminder for travellers from Nigeria and across Africa, where food items such as dried fish, smoked meats, and various plant products are commonly packed for long-haul journeys. Travellers are advised to check UK government import rules thoroughly before departure to avoid losing personal food supplies upon arrival.

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Source: YEN.com.gh