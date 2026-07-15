Good News as Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Norway Without Visa in 2026
- The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration published details of countries whose citizens can enter Norway without a visa in 2026
- Only Mauritius and Seychelles made Norway's visa-free list from the entire African continent
- Citizens of all other African nations must apply for a visa through a Norwegian embassy or consulate before travelling
Travellers from across Africa hoping to visit Norway in 2026 will largely need to plan, as the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) confirms that only two African nations qualify for visa-free entry.
According to information published by the UDI, Norway extends visa-free access to citizens of countries with which it holds signed exemption agreements, holders of EU and EEA passports, and individuals who already carry a valid Norwegian residence permit or entry visa.
Africa's two visa-free countries for Norway
When the full list of eligible countries outside the EU and EEA is examined, just two African nations appear, Mauritius and the Seychelles.
Citizens holding passports from either of these island nations may travel to Norway without securing a visa beforehand.
The rest of the visa-free list draws heavily from the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and parts of Eastern Europe. Countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States all feature, alongside many small island states and territories.
What visa-free access actually covers
Being on the visa-free list does not mean unlimited entry. The arrangement applies to short-term visits only, and travellers must still present a valid passport at the border.
For certain countries, the exemption comes with an additional condition. Citizens of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Ukraine must hold biometric passports for the exemption to apply.
Some special passport categories also qualify regardless of nationality. These include holders of valid Norwegian residence cards and those travelling on valid D visas already issued by Norwegian authorities.
For the vast majority of African passport holders, a formal visa application through the appropriate Norwegian embassy or consulate remains mandatory before any trip can take place.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh