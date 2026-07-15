The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration published details of countries whose citizens can enter Norway without a visa in 2026

Only Mauritius and Seychelles made Norway's visa-free list from the entire African continent

Citizens of all other African nations must apply for a visa through a Norwegian embassy or consulate before travelling

Travellers from across Africa hoping to visit Norway in 2026 will largely need to plan, as the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) confirms that only two African nations qualify for visa-free entry.

Norway's government under Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre names two African countries on its 2026 visa-free list. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to information published by the UDI, Norway extends visa-free access to citizens of countries with which it holds signed exemption agreements, holders of EU and EEA passports, and individuals who already carry a valid Norwegian residence permit or entry visa.

Africa's two visa-free countries for Norway

When the full list of eligible countries outside the EU and EEA is examined, just two African nations appear, Mauritius and the Seychelles.

Citizens holding passports from either of these island nations may travel to Norway without securing a visa beforehand.

The rest of the visa-free list draws heavily from the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and parts of Eastern Europe. Countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States all feature, alongside many small island states and territories.

What visa-free access actually covers

Being on the visa-free list does not mean unlimited entry. The arrangement applies to short-term visits only, and travellers must still present a valid passport at the border.

For certain countries, the exemption comes with an additional condition. Citizens of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Ukraine must hold biometric passports for the exemption to apply.

Some special passport categories also qualify regardless of nationality. These include holders of valid Norwegian residence cards and those travelling on valid D visas already issued by Norwegian authorities.

For the vast majority of African passport holders, a formal visa application through the appropriate Norwegian embassy or consulate remains mandatory before any trip can take place.

Source: YEN.com.gh