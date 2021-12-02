Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge, has taken a swipe at Manchester United striker for his comments over the Ballon d’Or handed to his son

Jorge Messi seems not impressed with Cristiano who has publicly backed claims that Messi stole the award

Former Barcelona captain and PSG star Messi was handed a seventh Ballon d’Or award on Monday night, November 29

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments over Lionel Messi winning the 2021 Ballon d’Or, the father of the former Barcelona captain has hit out at the Portuguese striker, Mirror reports.

Messi’s father, Jorge, seems not impressed with Ronaldo who has backed claims that the PSG star stole the award from him and Bayern Munich Striker Robert Lewandowski.

CR7 snubbed the event on Monday night in Paris and his fiercest rival, Messi, was handed a seventh Ballon d’Or on the night.

Lionel Messi's father, Jorge, not impressed with Ronaldo following comments on Messi's Ballon d'Or win. Photo: Baptiste Fernandez

What did Ronaldo say?

A Facebook account called 'Cristiano Ronaldo - The Legendary' describes Messi's accolade as 'Theft. Dirt. Shame. Simply regrettable.'

The post added:

“Who saw, saw. Anyone who is smart enough knows who the real deserving ones are. Receiving awards without earning it is false happiness, without pride.”

And a five-time recipient of the same award, Ronaldo, who garnered 435 votes to finish sixth has commented ‘facts’ underneath a post detailing why the Manchester United star should have won it.

The comment seem to have infuriated Messi’s dad as he uploaded of Messi holding his seventh Golden Ball alongside the caption as cited by Sport Skeeda:

"Bla bla bla... carry on."

Toni Kroos faults 2021 Ballon d'Or

Toni Kroos also hit out at the decision to award Messi another Ballon d'Or on his official podcast, saying:

"It's absolutely not deserved. There is no doubt that Messi, with Cristiano [Ronaldo], has been the player of the last decade, but this year there should've been others ahead of him.

"For me, Karim [Benzema] would have been the number one if you were really looking for the best individual player of the last year because I can see from close quarters what an outstanding footballer he is."

Pep Guardiola blasts Leo messi’s critics

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has expressed disappointment at critics who claim Lionel Messi should not have been awarded the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

France Football had, on Monday November 29, handed Messi a seventh Ballon d’or award, a decision which has generated lots of controversies among football fans.

But Guardiola who managed Messi during their time at Spanish club Barcelona insisted that no one can say it was unfair that the award went to Messi.

