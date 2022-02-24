The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has advised Ghanaians living in Ukraine to find shelter to ensure their safety

This comes amid rising tensions in the Eastern European country following Russia's assault

The Government of Ghana has expressed concerns over the security of Ghanaian students and other nationals in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has urged Ghanaians living in Ukraine to find shelter in their homes and government places to ensure their safety.

The Government of Ghana expressed concerns over the security of Ghanaian students and other nationals amid rising tension in the European country.

This comes after Russia launched military attacks on neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday, February 24.

Russian forces crossed Ukraine's borders and bombed military targets near big cities following a pre-dawn TV statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the BBC reported.

A post on the official Twitter account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said:

''The Government of Ghana is gravely concerned about the security and safety of our over 1000 students and other Ghanaians in Ukraine.''

