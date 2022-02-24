The Russian military has invaded Ukraine and various videos and photos of missile attacks are flooding social media on Thursday, 24 February

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed his nation before explosions and gunfire were heard in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine

Social media users have been sharing clips of the horrific scenes plaguing various areas in the east of Ukraine

Russia invaded Ukraine on the morning of Thursday, 24 February. Russian forces fired numerous missiles at various cities in Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin authorised a special military operation.

Reports state that Putin addressed the citizens of his country on TV shortly before explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. Social media has been flooded with disturbing pictures and videos of Russia's attack.

According to Reuters, the intention of Putin and his military operation was not made immediately clear but he was quoted stating that they do not intend on occupying Ukrainian territories. Al Jazeera reported that the attack on several cities began in Kyiv.

Russia deployed missiles and troops throughout Ukraine on 24 February. Image: @e_lumumba and @thongnoiiz

Source: Twitter

Social media users are sharing videos of Russia's Ukrainian invasion.

Kharkiv International Airport in Ukraine

@Kim_kamaa asked:

"How are those people this calm?"

@Davy10111 responded with:

"I've never seen anything like this in my life before."

Video showing shelling in Kyiv

Missiles reach Ukraine

@RPM77 said:

"Ukraine, we stand behind you and I hope that world leaders will have the resolve to do the right things!"

@GHonked wrote:

"We humans are a special kind of dumb."

A number of cars start a traffic jam in an attempt to flee Ukraine

@Nik_yb_117 responded with:

"This is crazy bro. My Ukranian homies, stay safe out there."

@rebeccasd86 added:

"This is awful to see."

A train station in Ukraine is packed with civilians seeking shelter

Russian jets fly over Ukraine

