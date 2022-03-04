A touching video has emerged in which thousands of people in Berlin, Germany has put up notices, offering free rooms to fleeing Ukrainians

According to the United Nations, more than a million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, displacing many

But people in Berlin have been kind and gracious enough to accommodate those who have no place to stay as the war instigated by Vladimir Putin continues

As Russia led by Vladimir Putin continues to wage war against the people of Ukraine, thousands of people have shown up at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, offering to accommodate fleeing Ukrainians.

The kind people held up signboards indicating that they could accomodate those who have no place to go.

The Berlin residents held signposts indicating that they have free rooms for Ukrainians. Photo credit: @reuters and Getty Images/Mikhail Klimentyeve

Free accommodation for those fleeing war zone

In one of the notices seen in a viral video, one Berlin resident indicated that there is one room up for offer at his place.

The touching scene showed many people holding such notices, offering succour to Ukrainians fleeing Putin's war.

Social media users react

Meanwhile, social media users are reacting emotionally to the kind act by Berlin residents. When it was reposted on Instagram by @goodnewsdog, it got a lot of interests. Here are a few of what they have to say:

@good said:

"A message from the good people to the bad ones: we have you outnumbered."

@lewisdarcey20 reacted:

"This really warms my heart knowing that there still is hope for humanity."

@sugah_bumbum commented:

"Wow this is beautiful and heartbreaking all at once."

@dylan_drager said:

"I gotta say Germany cares a lot about the well being of other countries."

@sharoninsandiego reacted:

"Keep praying God will intervene .. stop Putin now."

@siobhanmurray commented:

"This is how we should treat ALL refugees."

