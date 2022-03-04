A Russian soldier has been seen in a viral video after he surrendered his arms and received kind treatment from Ukrainians

In the video, the man was given a cup of tea and he siped it with emotions even as he shed tears before the Ukrainians

The kind Ukrainians also used their phone to call the mother of the soldier, stirring emotional outbursts on social media

A Russian soldier who surrendered his arms in Ukraine has been seen receiving very kind treatment from a group of Ukrainians.

In the video which has since gone viral, the man was given a cup of tea and bread after he surrendered.

The Russian soldier sipped his tea and broke down in tears before Ukrainians.

Given kind treatment by Ukrainians who called his mum

The solder was surrounded by kind Ukrainians who didn't seem to show him the same treatment he may have shown to Ukrainian victims of the war.

As he drank the tea and ate his bread, the kind Ukrainians called his mum back in Russia on phone, apparently, to tell her he is alive, Times of India reports.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

When the emotional video of the crying soldier was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog, it got a lot of attention from members of the public. Here are a few reactions gathered from the comment section:

@patra_onyii commented:

"Baba don collect tea and bread. Na person wey Dey alive dey fight."

@macheddar19 said:

"He Dey cry still Dey chop Dis war don dey turn skit."

@9jasingles_partner_connects reacted:

"Empathy, sympathy, and compassion can never go out of human. We are human. Even animals have empathy on each other."

@officialaudreymike

"Breaks down in tears" and e still dey sip tea, make Puttin catch am first."

Mum who was out of Ukraine during the Russian invasion had her kid brought to her by kind woman

Meanwhile, Nigeria's number one news site, YEN.com.gh, previously reported another emotional moment in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A mother who was out of Ukraine had her kids brought to her at the Hungarian border by a kind stranger.

When the woman met her kids as she arrived from Italy, it was an emotional moment as she hugged them and the stranger who helped her out. The video stirred a lot of emotional reactions online.

