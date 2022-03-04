A Ghana-based German lady was overcome with emotions as she received a surprise birthday gift from a loved one

In a clip, she could not contain her feelings and tears as a young man approached her with a cake decorated for the occasion

A Ghana-based German white lady with the Instagram account Xtraaestheticklinik has been moved to tears in a clip after she got a lovely birthday surprise from a loved one.

The short clip online, seen by YEN.com.gh, begins with a young man approaching the white woman with a cake decorated to mark the special day.

After seeing the surprise gift, she was overcome with emotions and broke down in tears.

She subsequently expressed gratitude as she went on to hug one of the people behind the surprise.

The adorable clip has got peeps in their feeling as many reacted and commented under the Instagram post.

Read some of the comments below:

3891leticia indicated:

''She is beautiful.''

Ato.quarmyna said:

''Please, can I have the contact of Mr Saxofon ? Thank you.''

Delaywaa_rella commented:

''Obroni cool down .''

Nenebi_one said:

''Wow! Sum Ghana girls will not be moved by this. They will tell you "Anka fama me Sika".

Source: YEN.com.gh