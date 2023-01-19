The latest photo of Farouk James showed the child model showing off his long natural hair as he posed for the shot

The adorable child modeled a black outfit with elbow-length sleeves over matching leather trousers and a trendy footwear

While some fans who thronged the comment section of James' latest Instagram expressed affection for him, others praised his wardrobe choice

Child model and hair activist, Farouk James, has shown off his long natural hair in a recent image that has warmed the hearts of people on social media.

Latest photo of Farouk James

In the shot seen by YEN.com.gh, he posed with his arms spread on a wall. James gained wide attention after he was denied admission into several UK schools because of his natural hair.

Elsewhere in another adorable picture, the child model posed with the number 11, as he turned a new age.

''When it’s your birthday and you don’t eat cake,'' the caption read on his Instagram account. He appeared in the image rocking long braids with his natural hair.

Scores of fans commented on the recent photo shared on Saturday, January 14. While some fans who thronged the comment section of James' latest Instagram expressed affection for him, others praised his wardrobe choice.

See the latest image below:

Fans gush over Farouk James

Cute Boy with Ghanaian Roots Flaunts Thick Natural Hair in Glorious Photos

Still on the child model, YEN.com.gh reported that Farouk James previously flaunted his long natural hair in several pictures that have melted the hearts of netizens on social media.

James, who gained wide attention after being denied admission into several UK schools, blessed timelines with images donning colourful attires.

In one of the shots released by his mom, the child posed while sitting on a bench, glowing with smiles for the camera.

Ghanaian boy refused admission into UK schools

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Farouk James, a toddler with Ghanaian roots, was been denied admission by several schools owing to his long hair.

James’ mother, Bonnie Miller of the UK, has been fighting for the policy to be altered. Miller has been searching for a school for her son, and two found so far won’t allow him because of his long, natural hair.

