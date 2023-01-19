Thousands of people on TikTok have viewed the video of a schoolgirl who is endowed with a naturally beautiful face

After her video went viral and got thousands of views, the girl's father came out to clarify that the girl does not wear makeup

After the clarification, many of her fans on TikTok began to appreciate the girl's smooth and neat face in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A little girl endowed with smooth and clean skin has gone viral as her video got 552k views on TikTok.

The girl's popularity grew on TikTok after her father, Joshua Edwards posted her video on his handle @daddysgirlroyalty2.

The girl's father has said she does not wear makeup. Photo credit: TikTok/@daddysgirlroyalty2.

Source: UGC

A stunning video of the girl named Royalty was posted, showing her in her school uniform. But many of the 31.1k followers on the account were of the view that she had too much makeup on.

Beautiful girl with smooth face

In the video, her face looked so smooth and clean, just as if she applied makeup. People were quick to point out how makeup is not good for a child.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

But in a follow-up video, the girl clarified that she does not wear makeup. Royalty said she is a child and she is aware that makeup is not for children.

Her dad, Joshua added his voice, saying there was never a time that the girl wore makeup, telling people to accept her beauty as natural.

A lot of comments on the follow-up video are appreciating how beautiful the girl is.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@rositanicholas said:

"What about her hair."

@Precious Orissa commented:

"Them hating your daughter."

@khalexy said:

"This is natural beauty right here..... haters gonna hate."

@Dahliabosslady reacted:

"I thought she had makeup on, before even knowing what the video was about. Beautiful baby."

@missericakane said:

"She have BEAUTIFUL glowy skin."

11-Year-Old Boy with Ghanaian Roots Shows Off His Thick Natural Hair in Latest Photo

In a related story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Child model and hair activist, Farouk James, showed off his long natural hair in a recent image that has warmed the hearts of people on social media.

In the shot seen by YEN.com.gh, he posed with his arms spread on a wall. James gained wide attention after he was denied admission into several UK schools because of his natural hair.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng