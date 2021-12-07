Man Destroys Bestie's Car, Surprises Him with a Better One a Week Later in Video

A man put his best friend to a serious test by pulling a prank on him before surprising him with a new whip

The content creator showed up at the childhood friend's place, blindfolded him and completely wrecked his car

The hurt friend mourned the loss of his car and would be rewarded by the same person who wrecked his whip with something better

A man sought to touch the life of his childhood friend and decided to do so via a bizarre prank that stirred mixed reactions on the net.

The man identified as Fredo stormed the abode of his unsuspecting best friend and got him to agree to be blindfolded for a surprise.

The new car beneficiary had been the man's friend from childhood Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Pretty Boy Fredo

Source: UGC

His best friend innocently consented only to remove the blindfold to find out that Fredo had wrecked his car badly.

A video capturing the act showed Fredo first throwing a big hammer over the car's windscreen before going ahead to smash other parts of the car with a fridge.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Fredo also covered the wrecked car in light green painting and finished the painting on the unsuspecting owner while wearing a mischievous smile.

He got his best friend a better car a week later

Upon taking off the blindfold, the friend burst into loud screams on seeing the bad state of his whip and had a vexed exchange with Fredo who wasn't sorry for his action.

A week later, Fredo monitored the activities of his best friend and showed up at a restaurant where the man was having a meal.

He then took him out and gifted the best friend a roofless exotic whip.

Many people slammed the man for destroying the old car

Mese Simpson said:

"That's nice and all but if his vehicle was still working why not donate it to a family in need? I think I know the answer to my question... he needed to make this video interesting enough to generate the money to cut his friend off some$ to be able to buy him the new car. Me personally I would've wanted a SUV back!"

Sarah Palmer stated:

"Makes me upset actually they could have donated that car to someone who really needed a vehicle why destroy it. I'm happy he was blessed with a new car but remember to recycle."

Sykeria Huntley wrote:

"I would i have loved it cuz all I been wanting was my first car the closer I got to getting me one it got ripped away or I put other ppl needs before mine so I would have been forever grateful for what kinda car."

Penelope Julien remarked:

"Instead of destroying the vehicle, I am sure that someone who doesn't have a vehicle, would have appreciated it. Just my opinion."

Friends contribute to buy car for a pal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a group of friends had contributed money to buy a car for one of their pals.

The friends had used an app called Quapital and saved N8,000 every week for eight months until they had the funds to surprise their friend with a car for her birthday which made her break down in tears.

YEN.com.gh sighted the photos after Jean, a 23-year-old nurse, who was the mastermind behind the plan shared images on his Twitter handle with the caption:

''My group of friends chipped in to buy our best friend her first car and surprised her with it last night. This was her reaction .''

Source: Yen News