A mother of three, Ebony Johnson, who was sent packing from her home got an early Christmas gift through her friend, Suzanne Burke

Suzanne was quick to act to save her friend from being permanently homeless so she partnered with some organisations

Fews days later, Ebony was presented with a fully-furnished apartment that got her emotional and calling it a miracle

A woman, Suzanne Burke, showed her friend, Ebony Johnson, love when she learnt that the woman had been sent out of her home.

Suzanne said she knew she had to do something fast to remedy Ebony’s situation. The friend added that the homeless woman deserves a good place to stay with her family, People reports.

The woman could not hold back her tears when she saw the house. Photo source: YouTube/9News

She is a passionate worker

It should be noted that the duo’s friendship started three years earlier when they met at Ebony’s workplace, Dunkin.

Suzanne said that she loves the way her friend always infused passion into her work and that was what stirred up their friendship.

When the woman noticed that the Durkin’s employee was not on shift for some weeks, she decided to reach out to know if she was fine, 9News reports.

The friend moved to action

It was at that point that she realised that the mother of three had been evicted from her home and she had no place to stay.

Partnering with some NGOs, Suzanne was able to get a fully-furnished apartment for her friend and family.

During the presentation of the gift on Friday, December 3, Ebony broke down in tears as she was not expecting what she would later call a miracle.

She said:

"I'm just so thankful we're back in our home. The Lord really looked out for me because I kept praying. 'Could I be at home before Christmas?'”

Watch the video below:

