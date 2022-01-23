Julia Fox has answered critics on her endgame when it comes to her relationship with Kanye West

The actress said she had been an attention seeker in the past, but this time, it was far from it

The mother of one reminded fans that she dated other billionaires, and maybe they should check up on her work

Rapper Kanye West's new lover Julia Fox has reacted to fans claims that her relationship with Kanye is all for clout.

Julia Fox shares on relationship with Kanye. Photo: juliafox.

Source: Instagram

The actress has received a lot of criticism regarding the love affair, with some even claiming she might be in for money or fame.

However, Fox has shared her own side, saying that dating rich men is nothing new to her.

In her latest episode of the Forbidden Fruits podcast with Niki Takesh, Fox noted what people have been saying about it and gave her honest opinion.

Dated many billionaires

The actress said she had dated billionaires her entire adult life, adding: "Let's keep it real".

Despite admitting to being an attention seeker in the past, Fox said she is past that, and all she cares about now is creating art and putting things into the world.

“Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less," the actress said.

Fox on date night with Kanye

Previously, the thespain revealed there was an instant connection between her and the Grammy award winner, who is full of energy and generosity.

According to Interview Magazine, Julia said about their famed date night:

"He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see slave play. His flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there on time. i was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants."

Julia also revealed that Ye directed the entire photoshoot for her while other people dined, and the rapper surprised her with a hotel suite full of clothes.

Daily Mail reported that the actress also said everything between herself and the rapper was organic, and she is loving the ride.

There were also some very intimate snaps of their date night shared on Interview's Instagram page, which showed the two with their heads together as they kissed and even one where Julia straddled Ye in front of a clothing rack.

