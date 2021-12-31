A Michigan schoolteacher, Marisa Fotieo, on an Icelandair flight tested positive for COVID-19 via a rapid test

She voluntarily isolated herself in the plane bathroom after the test for the last five hours of the trip to Reykjavik

Fotieo said she had to isolate again in a Red Cross hotel upon arriving in Iceland's capital and before she got off the plane

A Michigan schoolteacher who tested positive for COVID-19 in the middle of a flight a few days before Christmas has narrated her experience after self-isolation in the plane's cramped bathroom.

Marisa Fotieo spends five hours voluntarily isolated in the bathroom of a flight after testing positive for COVID-19. Photo: Marisa Fotieo.

Marisa Fotieo captured the scene of her journey in the plane's tiny bathroom in a TikTok video that has since gone viral.

"Shout out to @Icelandair for my VIP quarantine quarters," she wrote.

Crazy experience

"It was a crazy experience," Fotieo told NBC News.

She said her throat began to hurt about halfway through her Icelandair flight out of Chicago.

She had brought some rapid test kits with her in case she needed them while travelling.

"I just took my rapid test and I brought it into the bathroom, and within what felt like two seconds there were two lines (indicating a positive test)," Fotieo said.

"There’s 150 people on the flight, and my biggest fear was giving it to them," she added.

Fotieo said she was able to make it through being cooped up in the bathroom thanks to the care of a flight attendant.

