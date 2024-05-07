The family of the soldier who was murdered at Millennium City over a land dispute has been denied permission to organise a one-week memorial service

The police denied them permission on the basis that security concerns could arise as a result of the memorial service.

According to the police, the event could turn violent due to retaliatory attacks or attract unwanted attention.

This decision has sparked outrage among the family and friends of the deceased, who say the police decision is insensitive.

The deceased, Lance Corporal Michael Danso, was murdered on April 30 in front of the Millennium City Police Command over a land dispute.

He was accompanying a colleague in resolving a land dispute in the area.

The soldiers had discovered that a half plot of land one of them had bought in the area was being infringed upon by one Fiifi.

They had gone to the Millennium City Police Station to resolve the matter; however, their attempts had failed.

The soldiers then decided to escalate the matter to the East Central Regional Police Command but were stopped by one Benlord Ababio, a sub-chief in the area.

He warned them against escalating the matter, but the adamant soldiers refused.

Benlord Ababio then opened fire on them, killing Michael Danso in the process.

He was immediately overpowered by the police officers in the area and placed into custody.

The police have assured the family that they will continue to investigate the matter and bring the family justice.

However, the family has been barred from organising any memorial event.

Ghana Armed Forces react to murder of soldier

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Armed Forces has publicly reacted to the murder of one of its officers at Millennium City.

The GAF indicated in a statement that it had joined the Ghana Police Service and commenced investigations into the unprovoked murder of Lance Corporal Danso Michael.

It condemned the murder of the soldier and assured the family and loved ones that justice would be served.

It implored the public to resort to lawful means to address disputes rather than taking the law into one's own hands.

