Rah-Sha Al-Hassan has celebrated becoming a doctor and securing a Stanford Pediatric residency

The proud lady posed with her mom, one of the people who inspired her to work towards her dreams

Al-Hassan marked the occasion with a gorgeous cake-cutting ceremony with a balloon-themed ambiance

She knew what she wanted from the start. Rah-Sha Al-Hassan has become the definition of Black excellence and her ancestors' ''wildest dreams'' as she becomes a doctor in her family.

The proud young lady celebrated securing a Stanford Pediatric residency on Twitter.

Al-Hassan's mother, who has a master's and a doctorate, was one of the main people who inspired her to pursue her dreams.

Photos of Rah-Sha Al-Hassan and her mom.

Source: Twitter

Like mother like daughter

''My great-grandmother only had a third-grade education. My grandmother died at the age of 39 after having a massive heart attack.

''My mom, as a single mother, got her masters and Ph.D. in my lifetime. Today, I am a Stanford Pediatric resident. I am my ancestors' wildest dreams,'' she said.

Al-Hassan marked the occasion with a gorgeous cake-cutting ceremony with a balloon-themed ambiance as seen in previous photos on her Twitter feed.

''Still on cloud nine from all of the amazingness that was Match Day,'' she captioned the photos.

The image in which she posed with her mother has gone viral, gathering over 25,000 retweets, 1,382 quote tweets, and more than 410,00 likes at the time of writing this report.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the uplifting comments below:

@m_k_p_80 commented:

''Your mom is the real MVP. Master and PhD as a mom with no mom? She’s their wildest dream. Kuddos to momma for raising you well.''

@scytheandcrook said:

''Don’t be salty just because being a voudou priest isn’t the same as being a real MD.''

@marknicolson66 commented:

''I can’t believe the number of negative vibes on this thread about this wonderful woman and her and her mother's amazing achievements. Is it jealousy? Who knows. But @docRah_Peds you leave me in awe. I doff my cap to both you and your mum. Your grandparents would be so proud.''

@Louieloodle74 said:

''I’m amazed at the negative comments in here! Full kudos to you and your magnificent mum! I’m sure your ancestors would be extremely proud. We all stand on the shoulders of giants before us!''

@OneWrenAMoment said:

''Nice! My great-grandmother never even went to school at all. My grandparents & parents all did not graduate high school (apartheid-era policies). I graduated college & am the only person in America who can’t get a job. Am pretty sure I’m my ancestors' biggest disappointment.''

@Miekesays commented:

''You worked hard for this terrific achievement, inspired and supported by your mother and her mother and her mother's mother. Celebrate your achievement!''

