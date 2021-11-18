Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoyed his birthday party together at Kris Jenner's home

The two were spotted donning each half of a pyjama, with Kris looking stunning in her complete set

The mother of four is said to have organised Pete's birthday party, and the two are spending a lot of time together

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson continue to fuel their dating rumours and seem to be loving it.

Kim Kardashian appears to be finding love again. Photo: kimkardashian.

The two were spotted together for the third time, and this time they were celebrating Pete's 28th birthday.

Photos shared on Instagram by Public Enemy hype man Flavour Flav showed him in the presence of Kim, Pete and Kris Jenner.

Flavour posted the snaps on Wednesday, November 17, just a day after Pete's birthday, showing that they were celebrating the big day.

Matching outfits already?

In the snaps, Pete, Kim and Kris were dressed in matching black and brown SKIMS pyjamas, but only the momager had a full set.

Pete was wearing the top half of the other pyjamas while Kim could be seen with the bottom side, which thrilled some of their fans.

According to People, Kim was responsible for the birthday party thrown at her mother's Palm Springs mansion on Tuesday, November 16.

Kim and Pete are getting to know each other better and said to stay in touch even when not together.

Spotted on a date

This comes just weeks after the two were spotted together for the second time in a week.

According to TMZ, the two went out on dinner in Manhattan, New York, on the night of Tuesday, November 2.

The fashionista was spotted leaving the Ritz-Carlton hotel and headed for Pete's locale in Staten Island.

They are said to have been spotted entering a restaurant called Campania through the backdoor, one said to be Pete's favourite.

The joint is famous for Pizza and Pasta, which they are believed to have enjoyed during the date.

It is unclear how long they spent at the joint or if they left together, but fans will be happy to know that their story is not ending anytime soon.

Source: Yen Newspaper