Smart Innovator Creates Vegan Violins Using Berries and Pears

Music lovers, rather artists who play instruments and are vegan have every reason to celebrate after a creative craftsman designed violins using pears and berries.

The creator noted that he was challenged by a client to make vegan violins by a clients years ago.

Vegans' joy

A professional violin-maker decided to go the vegan way by using components such as berries, pears and spring water to create the vegan violin.

The craftsman, named Padraig O'Dubhlaoidh made the stringed instrument without using any animal product, YEN.com.gh has learned.

According to BBC, Padraig built the unique violin concept in his workshop located in Malvern Hills during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Vegan Society was impressed by the innovation and duly noted that the bespoke instrument is the first in the world to be registered with the body.

TUKO.co.ke understands Padraig used natural replacements for animal-based glues on the KSh 1.2 million unique violins

Rare creativity

His creativity was lauded by the Vegan Society who made it clear that it was incredibly exciting to them to register the violin which did not use historically horsehair, hooves, horns and bones to create instruments.

"This will be music to the ears of so many violinists who have longed for a high-quality instrument that is free from animal products," said Ericka Durgahee, a member of The Vegan Society said.

The craftsman, Padraig said he used steamed pear which was dyed black and poplar on the inlay around the edge of the violins.

He then used berries to dye the wood inlays and local spring water which he used for his adhesive.

Client-inspired creation

Padraig said the idea was sparked by a request from a client who asked him to make a vegan instrument a couple of years ago.

"It was an intriguing question. I thought how many vegans are there, potential musicians whose ethics won't allow them to play the violin - it must be awful. The world is changing a lot at the moment... particularly the young generation... they're making big changes in the world and I'm very proud of it." Padraig revealed.

The Vegan Society disclosed that it is only the body of the violin that was registered with the trademark.

