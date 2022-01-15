Yaw Tog, a teen rapper in Ghana, joined a viral trend on TikTkok in a video that is cracking many ribs online

The 19-year-old made the social media platform predict what he will do in the year 2022 since it just started

TikTok gave Yaw Tog the hilarious answer 'get a cat' and his facial expression changed instantly

Famous Ghanaian young rapper, Yaw Tog, decided to jump on the "in 2022 I will" viral trend on TikTok and the result is causing many Ghanaians to roll on the floor with laughter.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his TikTok handle, the young rapper had the options shuffled in front of him only for it to settle on "Get a Cat".

Instantly, the optimism with which he started the video disappeared as his face showed a huge disappointment when his eyes landed on the answer that was selected for him.

Although the trend was developed purely for entertainment, many social media users enjoy it when the famous application predicts results they are already expecting to have in their lives.

Some groups of people go as far as assuming that the answer provided on the application has some divine connotations that can inform them about future events.

It is, however, safe to say that the prediction as was given to Yaw Tog is by no means a negative one and does not signify in itself that a cat is the only thing the young rapper will get in 2022, even if it should happen.

Watch the rib-cracking video below

One of Yaw Tog's many successes

Last year, Apple Music selected 18-year-old Ghanaian rapper Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, popularly known as Yaw Tog, as the latest Africa Rising Artist.

Yaw Tog made this announcement in a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his verified Instagram handle that saw several thousands of people reacting massively.

This becomes another remarkable achievement chalked by the youngster who has been breaking boundaries set by legendary musicians from different parts of Ghana.

The fast-rising Ghanaian artist got over one million views following the release of his latest freestyle which he released a few days ago and decided to title it, "Me".

The song saw Tog bragging about his collaboration with Ghanaian-British star, Stormzy and garnering 1 million Youtube views in just three days.

