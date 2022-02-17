Sofía Jirau is a 24-year-old model who is the first person with Down syndrome to be featured in a Victoria's Secret campaign

Jirau hails from Puerto Rico, making her the second model from the island to model for the world-famous band

Jirau shared the exciting news on social media and peeps from across the globe have not been able to hold their excitement in

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

24-Year-old Puerto Rican model Sofía Jirau has become the first Victoria's Secret model with Down syndrome. Jirau joined 17 other stunning women who launched the company's latest viral campaign.

Victoria's Secret's Love Cloud campaign follows the undergarment brand revealed it would be going through a large overhaul of its upper staff and branding last year. This comes after years of disapproval from advocates due to the sizes of the clothes and lack of diverse representation.

According to Huff Post, Victoria's Secret is known for its 'Angels' who are thin and tall models that have body types that have influenced many. In a press release, the brand shared that the new collection is a big move in its "evolution".

Sofía Jirau is Victoria's Secret's first model with Down syndrome. Image: @sofiajirau

Source: Instagram

NBC News reported that Jirau is not just the first VS model with Down syndrome but also the second-ever Puerto Rican model featured in the undergarment company's campaign.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Jirau excitedly shared the news on her Instagram, stating in Spanish that being able to model for VS is a dream come true.

Social media users welcome Jirau's new venture

@angeelica_delmar said:

"Woowww! Congratulations."

@flyingdressespr shared:

"Congratulations! There are definitely no limits, keep reaching for your goals and dreams."

@nilsarosado commented:

"Blessings. THERE ARE NO LIMITS."

@pri_lorenz responded with:

"How exciting Sofia. May you continue to reap great successes."

@monicajudith_cg added:

"Omg!! Super proud of you my queen. I'm your fan and you know it."

Blind Lady Becomes First Person to Graduate with Accounting Degree from PSU

In more news about first achievements, YEN.com.gh previously reported that in 2018, Sam Biyazin graduated with an Accounting degree from Portland State University, PSU, becoming the first blind student to attain the feat in the establishment.

The Ethiopian-born inspired many with her pioneering achievement as she paved the path for people like herself and abled students alike.

Originally, Biyazin was not born blind, but an accident left her visually impaired at age four, according to Devon Haskins of KGW News.

Source: YEN.com.gh