A young lady who plays in the Ghana Premier League force the Police Ladies' FC has bagged a master's degree

Fumey Kafui also known as Faraday Ghana is only 26 years old and also runs an NGO called the Choose Ghana Foundation

Kafui is focused on using her knowledge and skills in Creative Arts to create awareness on mental health issues in Ghana and beyond

Fumey Kafui, a talented and brilliant Ghanaian lady has graduated from the University of Ghana with a Master of Arts Theatre Arts specializing in Directing.

Excited about her recent achievements, Kafui shared powerful pictures she took after her graduation ceremony with the caption:

Glory! We just got hotter with another degree. We bagged the MA in style. Congratulations to myself.

The young lady who is better known by the social media handle @faradayghana is also a professional footballer who plays for the Ghana Police Ladies FC in the Ghana Premier League.

Kafui, who also runs Choose Life Ghana Foundation, a non-profit organization, tells YEN.com.gh she is focused on creating awareness and addressing mental health issues in Ghana.

"As a film director, I want to use my knowledge and skills to educate the public on mental health issues in Ghana and beyond. For now, I am throwing light on some of the problems facing women's football in Ghana," she said.

