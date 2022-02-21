Justina Bieber has postponed his Las Vegas concert after the singer tested positive for COVID-19

This comes one week after he performed to a packed crowd in West Hollywood, California, for the pre-Super Bowl party

Bieber is supposed to perform two more shows this upcoming week but no word yet on whether those will also be carried forward

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

R&B singer Justin Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19.

Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert after testing positive for COVID-19. Photo: Justin Bieber.

Source: Instagram

The 27-year-old singer found out he contracted the coronavirus on Saturday, February 19.

His representative told TMZ that Bieber is in good condition and feeling OK.

Another report confirmed that there has been a COVID-19 outbreak within Justin's team days after they performed to a packed crowd.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Bieber postpones Las Vegas concert

According to the outlet, Bieber also had to cancel his scheduled show at the in Las Vegas on Sunday.

It was revealed the Las Vegas show had been postponed to June 28 in a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday.

"Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible," read the tweet.

Lupita Nyong tests positive for COVID-19

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Hollywood star Lupita announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully being vaccinated on Tuesday, January 4.

The Kenyan-born thespian encouraged her fans to do all they can to stay away from COVID-19.

"I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness," Lupita wrote.

Source: YEN.com.gh