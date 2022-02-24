Renee Floyd served in the United States Army for 21 years as a mechanic, retiring from service in January 2007

The audacious army veteran decided to use her skills to establish American Oil Changers in the automotive sector after she retired

Floyd has opened up about how it started as she talked about her challenges and success as a woman in a male-dominated industry

After serving in the United States Army for over two decades, Renee Floyd founded American Oil Changers, an onsite oil change company in the automotive industry.

Her business provides modern convenience by bringing the service to its customer's locations.

In an interview seen by YEN.com.gh, Floyd disclosed that her goal was to make it easier for her company's customers to receive the much-needed maintenance in a way that aligns with their busy lifestyle.

The retired United States Army veteran with 30 years of experience in the automotive repair sector shattered barriers as she established her brand in a male-dominated field.

Floyd founded American Oil Changers in November 2009, becoming one of the few women ruling in the industry. The entrepreneur has recounted how it all started, her challenges, and her success.

