A brilliant University of Ghana, Legon past student started a coconut business in Ghana before the age of 20

Adowarin Lugu-Zuri got the idea for her trade after witnessing a coconut seller come around her father's office to sell

The successful lady's company, Wazuri Ghana Limited, contributes its quota to a sustainable environment by giving out all their coconut husks to an energy company to be repurposed

The young lady has over 20 workers now and was listed as one of WomanRising's 100 Most Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs in 2016

Adowarim Lugu-Zuri is a driven Ghanaian young lady who established a thriving business using one of the natural resources abundant in Ghana.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Charles Ayitey shared that the University of Ghana alumnus started her coconut selling business before the age of 20 after a coconut seller came around her father's office to sell and she got the idea to venture into it.

Adowarim with her workers Photo credit: adowarim93/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her company, Wazuri Ghana Limited produces and sells coconut on a large scale and currently has more than 20 workers.

Adowarim's company is also very sustainability conscious. All coconut husks generated by the company is supplied to an energy company that converts them into charcoal.

In recognition of her hardwork and perseverance, the young lady was listed among WomanRising's 100 Most Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs in 2016

