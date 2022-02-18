Andrews Asare is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Andis Barbering in Accra, Ghana

The Ghanaian entrepreneur and hairstylist has 10 years of experience in barbing and customer service

In 2021, he offered free training in the craft to 50 senior high school (SHS) graduates to prepare them for the future

A barbing ace, Andrews Asare, famed in his professional circle as Andis Barber, provided free training to young people in his craft to set them up for a bright future.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Andis Barbering embarked on the initiative in 2021 with his resources during the two-month intensive training of senior high school graduates to help them discover their talent as well.

Per a report by Kobby Kyei News, Andis Barber trained more than 50 young people in the skill to take up a career in the field.

Changing Lives: Andis Barber the Ghanaian Hairstylist who Trained SHS Graduates for Free. Photo credit: @andisbarber1

Source: Instagram

Leveraging social media

Andis Barber leveraged social media to promote the initiative while making one of his shops at East Legon available for them to walk in and register for free.

The programme ran from November to December 2021 at no cost to participants, and the young people who took advantage of the opportunity went home with money-making skills in barbing.

Bringing his years of experience to use

With over a decade of experience as a professional barber, the Ghanaian entrepreneur and artist offered more than just skills in barbing. Andis Barber delivered training in customer service as well.

He joined the train of dedicated and selfless Ghanaians through his master class for apprenticeship to help participants develop skills and entrepreneurial spirit, setting them on a path to start their businesses.

Andis Barber has been recognised for his skill and contribution to society as he won the Barber of the Year at the 2021 Ghana Beauty Awards.

