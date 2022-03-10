Famous gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard and her music producer husband Kenneth have released photos of their first son

The pair welcomed their first child through adoption after a long struggle with infertility and in vitro fertilization (IVF)

In an interview with the PEOPLE, Tasha and her husband also shared their journey and adoption story

Eight months after welcoming their son into their family via adoption, gospel musician Tasha Cobbs Leonard and her husband Kenneth have released photos of the boy.

After a rough journey to parenthood, the couple couldn't be more excited to introduce the child to the world.

In an Instagram post, the pair posed in photos with the adorable boy glowing with joy.

The gospel singer, 40, and her music producer husband also shared their adoption story.

The couple told PEOPLE that Asher means happy and his middle name means chosen by God. ''He lives up to his name," says Tasha.

The You Know My Name singer and her hubby decided to adopt after a long struggle with infertility and in vitro fertilization (IVF). They tried several ways, but none worked for them.

''And our faith was tested," Kenneth explains. After all of the disappointment, the couple decided to adopt.

''I believe that this is what is meant for me," adds Tasha.

See the photos below:

Ghanaian Woman Becomes First-Time Mother after Welcoming Quadruplets at 46

In more stories, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a 46-year-old Ghanaian woman, Juana Antwi, has become a first-time mother after delivering adorable quadruplets that include two boys and two girls.

Juana and her husband Peter Afriyie Kwarteng, a 66-year-old-old pensioner turned farmer, welcomed the four babies in 2021 at Offinso Asamankama in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Juana revealed that her first child died before labour some 10 years ago and had since dreamed of becoming a parent.

